Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Innovative Solutions & Support had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $4.84 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISSC opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79. Innovative Solutions & Support has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.63 million, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Innovative Solutions & Support from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications.

