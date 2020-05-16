Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $3.50 to $3.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $4.33. Jefferies Financial Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Infinera shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 169,263 shares changing hands.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Infinera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.
In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Fund Gp, Llc purchased 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $13,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Optical Holdings L.P. Oaktree purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $4,740,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $749.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $330.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.31 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 30.29% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infinera Corp. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.
About Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.
