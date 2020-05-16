Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $3.50 to $3.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $4.33. Jefferies Financial Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Infinera shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 169,263 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Infinera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Get Infinera alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Fund Gp, Llc purchased 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $13,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Optical Holdings L.P. Oaktree purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $4,740,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Infinera by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 152,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Infinera by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Infinera by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Infinera by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Infinera by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $749.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $330.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.31 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 30.29% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infinera Corp. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.