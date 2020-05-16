II-VI’s (IIVI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a $43.50 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on II-VI from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of II-VI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on II-VI from $28.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of II-VI in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.62.

Get II-VI alerts:

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. II-VI has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $48.68. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.62 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $627.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that II-VI will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $633,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 444,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,566,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,077,630.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,980 shares of company stock worth $2,299,878 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in II-VI during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.