HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

Get HUTCHISON CHINA/S alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HCM. ValuEngine raised shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. HUTCHISON CHINA/S presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

HCM stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $30.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 58.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,045,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,259 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 47.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,983,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,243 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 103.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.07% of the company’s stock.

About HUTCHISON CHINA/S

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HUTCHISON CHINA/S (HCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.