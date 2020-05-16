Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,790,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the April 15th total of 27,920,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,596,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 16,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 62,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 32,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $7.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.55. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

A number of research firms have commented on HBAN. Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

