HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Stock Price Up 15.3% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) shares rose 15.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.42, approximately 39,717,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2,763% from the average daily volume of 1,387,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 100.48% and a negative return on equity of 96.74%. The business had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million.

HTGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down from $2.00) on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 163,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 63,998 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 62,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 142,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.63.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

