HSBC Reiterates €4.00 Price Target for Air France KLM (EPA:AF)

HSBC set a €4.00 ($4.65) price target on Air France KLM (EPA:AF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.44) price target on Air France KLM and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €3.50 ($4.07) price target on Air France KLM and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.60 ($4.19) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air France KLM has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.06 ($7.04).

EPA:AF opened at €3.92 ($4.56) on Wednesday. Air France KLM has a 1 year low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 1 year high of €14.65 ($17.03). The business has a fifty day moving average of €4.71 and a 200-day moving average of €7.98.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

