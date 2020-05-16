HSBC Reiterates “€2.10” Price Target for Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP)

HSBC set a €2.10 ($2.44) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ISP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.50 ($2.91) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €1.70 ($1.98) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €1.75 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €1.80 ($2.09) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intesa Sanpaolo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €1.99 ($2.31).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 1 year high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

