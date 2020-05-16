Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HOLX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic stock opened at $51.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.44. Hologic has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.07.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $756.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.10 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $245,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $9,735,066.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.