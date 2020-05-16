Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heron Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is developing products using its proprietary Biochronomer (TM) polymer-based drug delivery platform. Its product portfolio includes APF530, is being developed for the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Heron Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc., is based in REDWOOD CITY CA. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered Heron Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.51. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $26.81.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.08. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.85% and a negative net margin of 138.31%. The business had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,309,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 29,628 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 211,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 131,851 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 21,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 325,758 shares in the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

