Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $13.50. The stock had previously closed at $9.12, but opened at $9.93. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Hercules Capital shares last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 57,456 shares trading hands.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 5,505,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,262,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,284,000 after purchasing an additional 167,362 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,367,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,245,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 898,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after acquiring an additional 69,583 shares in the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 29.46%. The company had revenue of $73.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.37%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.78%.

About Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

