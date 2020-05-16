Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.02, but opened at $28.26. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Health Catalyst shares last traded at $28.05, with a volume of 17,258 shares trading hands.
HCAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.
In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $306,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $29,751.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,256.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,957 shares of company stock worth $3,623,758.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average is $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -20.19.
Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.
About Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.
