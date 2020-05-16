Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.02, but opened at $28.26. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Health Catalyst shares last traded at $28.05, with a volume of 17,258 shares trading hands.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $306,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $29,751.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,256.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,957 shares of company stock worth $3,623,758.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 15.9% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 328,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 73.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 692,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,114,000 after buying an additional 292,700 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 9.1% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 51.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 19,971 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 10.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average is $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -20.19.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

About Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.