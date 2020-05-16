Head to Head Survey: PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) & Janus Henderson Group (NASDAQ:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) and PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Janus Henderson Group and PUYI INC/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group $2.19 billion 1.52 $427.60 million $2.47 7.30 PUYI INC/ADR $29.60 million 11.39 $7.80 million N/A N/A

Janus Henderson Group has higher revenue and earnings than PUYI INC/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares Janus Henderson Group and PUYI INC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group 3.74% 9.98% 6.70% PUYI INC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Janus Henderson Group and PUYI INC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group 2 6 3 0 2.09 PUYI INC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus target price of $21.07, suggesting a potential upside of 16.94%. Given Janus Henderson Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Janus Henderson Group is more favorable than PUYI INC/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.0% of Janus Henderson Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of PUYI INC/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Janus Henderson Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group beats PUYI INC/ADR on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.

About PUYI INC/ADR

Puyi Inc. provides third-party wealth management services in China. It focuses on mass affluent and emerging middle class population. The company offers wealth management services, corporate finance services, and asset management services. Puyi Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

