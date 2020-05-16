Head to Head Survey: Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) and FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY)

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) and FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and FORTESCUE METAL/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $208.24 million 0.25 -$97.03 million ($0.12) -2.03 FORTESCUE METAL/S $9.97 billion 2.49 $3.19 billion $2.06 7.83

FORTESCUE METAL/S has higher revenue and earnings than Mountain Province Diamonds. Mountain Province Diamonds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FORTESCUE METAL/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FORTESCUE METAL/S has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and FORTESCUE METAL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds -61.60% -9.73% -4.23% FORTESCUE METAL/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mountain Province Diamonds and FORTESCUE METAL/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 1 1 0 0 1.50 FORTESCUE METAL/S 2 4 2 0 2.00

Mountain Province Diamonds currently has a consensus target price of $0.50, indicating a potential upside of 104.92%. Given Mountain Province Diamonds’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mountain Province Diamonds is more favorable than FORTESCUE METAL/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.0% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of FORTESCUE METAL/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FORTESCUE METAL/S beats Mountain Province Diamonds on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About FORTESCUE METAL/S

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia. It is also developing the Eliwana mine situated in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

