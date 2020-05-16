Head to Head Survey: Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) vs. Hookipa Pharma (OTCMKTS:HOOK)

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) and Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of Hookipa Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.6% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and Hookipa Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hookipa Pharma $11.94 million 17.27 -$43.04 million ($2.41) -3.92

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hookipa Pharma.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and Hookipa Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerpio Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hookipa Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.99%. Hookipa Pharma has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 101.06%. Given Hookipa Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hookipa Pharma is more favorable than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and Hookipa Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Hookipa Pharma -360.38% -55.60% -30.42%

Summary

Hookipa Pharma beats Aerpio Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes proprietary therapeutics for treating ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the tie-2 pathway, which completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in late stage preclinical development for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors. Its lead oncology product candidates are HB-201 and HB-202 that are in preclinical studies for the treatment of human papillomavirus-positive cancers. The company has a collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to develop arenavirus based therapeutics to treat hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infections. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

