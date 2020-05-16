Head to Head Review: Research Solutions (OTCMKTS:RSSS) vs. Exela Technologies (OTCMKTS:XELA)

Research Solutions (OTCMKTS:RSSS) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Research Solutions has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exela Technologies has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

41.4% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of Research Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.1% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Research Solutions and Exela Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $28.79 million 2.58 -$960,000.00 N/A N/A Exela Technologies $1.59 billion 0.03 -$162.52 million N/A N/A

Research Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exela Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Research Solutions and Exela Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -2.88% -37.24% -10.08% Exela Technologies -17.99% N/A -8.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Research Solutions and Exela Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Exela Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Exela Technologies has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,574.11%. Given Exela Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than Research Solutions.

Summary

Exela Technologies beats Research Solutions on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to speed up research and development activities with single sourced access and management of content and data used in the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Encino, California.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

