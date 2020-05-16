Head to Head Contrast: LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) versus Bimini Capital Managment (NYSE:BMNM)

Bimini Capital Managment (OTCMKTS:BMNM) and LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.6% of LTC Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Bimini Capital Managment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of LTC Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Bimini Capital Managment has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LTC Properties has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bimini Capital Managment and LTC Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bimini Capital Managment $10.06 million 0.75 $13.30 million N/A N/A LTC Properties $185.30 million 6.82 $80.53 million $3.08 10.45

LTC Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Bimini Capital Managment.

Profitability

This table compares Bimini Capital Managment and LTC Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bimini Capital Managment 139.30% 43.92% 5.56% LTC Properties 66.42% 15.60% 8.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bimini Capital Managment and LTC Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bimini Capital Managment 0 0 0 0 N/A LTC Properties 3 1 2 0 1.83

LTC Properties has a consensus price target of $34.67, indicating a potential upside of 7.66%. Given LTC Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LTC Properties is more favorable than Bimini Capital Managment.

Summary

LTC Properties beats Bimini Capital Managment on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bimini Capital Managment

Bimini Capital Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the asset management business in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. It offers investment advisory services; invests in shares; and administers business activities and day-to-day operations, as well as invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Opteum Inc. and changed its name to Bimini Capital Management, Inc. in September 2007. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.

