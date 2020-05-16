HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $636,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 218.3% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 51,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 35,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 158.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $98.74 on Friday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $151.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $775,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

