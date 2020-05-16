HC Wainwright Cuts Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Price Target to $15.00

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AIMT. ValuEngine raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JMP Securities cut shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.33.

NASDAQ:AIMT opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.00. Aimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.01.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million. The company’s revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Health Science Us Holdi Nestle acquired 937,500 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Oxtoby acquired 3,000 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $44,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,070,165 shares of company stock valued at $31,650,792. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 22.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

