Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%.

Harvest Capital Credit stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44. Harvest Capital Credit has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 15.63 and a current ratio of 15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio is 152.38%.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 14,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $59,196.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 13,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $56,854.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $130,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 90,385 shares of company stock valued at $352,037 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCAP. TheStreet cut shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

