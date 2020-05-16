GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $57.77, but opened at $58.14. GrubHub shares last traded at $54.95, with a volume of 588,766 shares.

Specifically, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $160,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,776.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $977,196 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRUB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded GrubHub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -85.89 and a beta of 1.21.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.76 million. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GrubHub Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in GrubHub by 346.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GrubHub by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in GrubHub during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in GrubHub during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in GrubHub during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

