Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Grenke (ETR:GLJ) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

GLJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Grenke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Grenke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Grenke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on Grenke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Grenke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €72.71 ($84.55).

Get Grenke alerts:

Shares of GLJ stock opened at €61.40 ($71.40) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.77, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Grenke has a 52-week low of €40.50 ($47.09) and a 52-week high of €104.40 ($121.40). The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 21.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is €60.05 and its 200 day moving average is €80.17.

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.