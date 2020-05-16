Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $16.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $19.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $254.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.69. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $29.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 360.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,327 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

