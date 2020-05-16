Grande West Transportation Group (CVE:BUS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.25

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (CVE:BUS) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 104000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Separately, Beacon Securities raised Grande West Transportation Group from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $19.36 million and a PE ratio of -3.50.

Grande West Transportation Group Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells Vicinity branded mid-size buses for transit authorities and commercial enterprises in North America. It also produces and sells spare parts. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

