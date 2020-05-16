Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GOSS. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gossamer Bio currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.43.

NASDAQ GOSS opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 11.09. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $894.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07). Equities analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

