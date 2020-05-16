Gordon Tunstall Sells 1,000 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $55,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,654.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gordon Tunstall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 8th, Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00.

TRHC opened at $58.69 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $69.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.74.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TRHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 280,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,341,000 after buying an additional 58,930 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 335,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after buying an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 52,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 23,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 225,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,986,000 after buying an additional 80,872 shares during the last quarter.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

