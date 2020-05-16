Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €22.00 Price Target for JCDecaux (EPA:DEC)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DEC. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. HSBC set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group set a €18.60 ($21.63) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.20 ($23.49) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JCDecaux has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €19.60 ($22.79).

DEC opened at €19.00 ($22.09) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €23.30. JCDecaux has a 12-month low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a 12-month high of €36.90 ($42.91).

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

