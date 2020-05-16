Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €32.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €36.51 ($42.45).

Shares of ETR UTDI opened at €35.00 ($40.70) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €29.44 and its 200 day moving average price is €29.30. United Internet has a 1 year low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 1 year high of €36.73 ($42.71). The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion and a PE ratio of 16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

