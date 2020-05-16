Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €94.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RHM. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. HSBC set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €81.29 ($94.53).

RHM opened at €64.26 ($74.72) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €61.26 and a 200 day moving average price of €86.93. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 8.26. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of €43.23 ($50.27) and a 1 year high of €118.60 ($137.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

