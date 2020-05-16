Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €48.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €51.30 ($59.65) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.50 ($49.42) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €44.52 ($51.77).

EPA ALO opened at €38.30 ($44.53) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €37.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €40.80. Alstom has a one year low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a one year high of €37.37 ($43.45).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

