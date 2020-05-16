Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,832 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 47.4% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 23,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.4% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,237 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 155,308 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $54.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.30. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.