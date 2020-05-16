General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,465,221 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 63,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.24% of General Motors worth $72,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,422 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 21,019 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on General Motors from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.47.

NYSE:GM opened at $22.63 on Friday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.87.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

