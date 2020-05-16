General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,777 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in General Motors were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,047,751 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,162,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719,148 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,284,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $669,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,920,340 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $654,961,000 after acquiring an additional 536,088 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,865,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,991,187 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $512,077,000 after acquiring an additional 222,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,514.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura Instinet decreased their target price on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Nomura reduced their price objective on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.