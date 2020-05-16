Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stock Holdings Increased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,223,000 after purchasing an additional 102,136 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Garmin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Garmin news, Director Joseph J. Hartnett purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,444.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $64,763.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,849 shares of company stock worth $435,442 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $78.03 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $105.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.99. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $856.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.65 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 19.38%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 51.24%.

GRMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.20.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

