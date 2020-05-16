G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock Position Cut by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,368 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of G1 Therapeutics worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

GTHX stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.20, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. G1 Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $41.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.36.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics Inc will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

