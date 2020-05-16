G.Research Weighs in on General Electric’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Stock analysts at G.Research lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for General Electric in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.91.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.49.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $5.49 on Thursday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GE. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 530,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 32,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in General Electric by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 55,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

