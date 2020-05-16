FY2024 Earnings Forecast for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Roth Capital upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.92.

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.51 and a quick ratio of 11.51. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $292.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,769,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 474.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,154,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,008 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,503,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,746,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 3,382.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 786,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 763,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

