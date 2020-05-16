FY2023 EPS Estimates for SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Decreased by Analyst

SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SECOM LTD/ADR in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SECOM LTD/ADR’s FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get SECOM LTD/ADR alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SECOM LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SECOM LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

OTCMKTS:SOMLY opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.23. SECOM LTD/ADR has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $23.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29.

SECOM LTD/ADR Company Profile

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company provides online security; remote imaging security; and building management systems for condominiums and apartments, shops, offices, warehouses, factories, and other commercial and industrial establishments, as well as financial institutions; emergency medical alert system for seniors; large-scale proprietary; and camera systems.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for SECOM LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SECOM LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.