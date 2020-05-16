FY2023 EPS Estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $48.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.36.

Shares of OSMT stock opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.52. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $7.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. 6.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

