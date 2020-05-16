FY2022 EPS Estimates for Repay Holdings Corporation Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Repay in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.84.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.86 million. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Repay from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.22.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Repay has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $20.32.

In other news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Repay by 32.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Repay by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Repay by 134.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.