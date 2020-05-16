FY2022 EPS Estimates for Chromadex Corp Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chromadex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Get Chromadex alerts:

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 140.70% and a negative net margin of 69.44%. The business had revenue of $14.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chromadex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chromadex in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered Chromadex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Chromadex in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chromadex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. Chromadex has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $269.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chromadex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 125,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 88,699 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 683.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 81,755 shares in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chromadex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Chromadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chromadex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.