FY2020 EPS Estimates for Univar Inc Increased by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) – SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Univar in a report issued on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.19. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Univar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Investec raised Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Univar from $10.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Univar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.70.

Shares of UNVR opened at $12.53 on Thursday. Univar has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average is $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.05.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Univar had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $241,350.00. Also, Director Richard P. Fox bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $126,700.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 294,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,680. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Univar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Univar by 1,296.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Univar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Univar by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Univar by 15.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

