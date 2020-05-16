Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 343 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 263.8% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $217.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.62. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $260.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.88.

In related news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total transaction of $389,182.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,384.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.47, for a total transaction of $820,550.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,274.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,493 shares of company stock worth $2,937,079 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

