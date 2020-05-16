Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,291 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,706 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.81% of Immersion worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 37,346.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $194.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.51. Immersion Co. has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $8.66.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter. Immersion had a negative net margin of 37.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Immersion news, CEO Ramzi Haidamus sold 7,611 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $45,894.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,240.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMMR. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Immersion from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

