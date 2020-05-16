Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KSU shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.25.

KSU stock opened at $133.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.96 and a 200-day moving average of $148.36. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 20.11%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

