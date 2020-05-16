Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 121,737 Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 121,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Manitowoc as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 30,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 32,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 16,218 shares in the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Manitowoc news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,523.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $8.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $274.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Manitowoc Company Inc has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $18.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manitowoc Company Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

