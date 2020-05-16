Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Ducommun as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ducommun by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCO opened at $24.98 on Friday. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $303.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. Ducommun had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.93 per share, with a total value of $508,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 162,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,501,749.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.68 per share, for a total transaction of $436,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,512. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,039,760 over the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DCO shares. TheStreet lowered Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Ducommun from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Ducommun from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ducommun from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ducommun currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

