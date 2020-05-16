Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 40,163 Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 2,116.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,163 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in UGI by 3,301.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,061,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth about $58,617,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,122 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,437,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of UGI by 3,036.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 869,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,272,000 after acquiring an additional 841,900 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UGI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on UGI from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of UGI opened at $28.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average of $38.42. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.94. UGI Corp has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $54.48.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.02%.

In other news, CEO John L. Walsh bought 8,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

