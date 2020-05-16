Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 18,153 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,992 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Farmers National Banc worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 66,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 23,440 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,975 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 50,183 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Z. Paull bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,184.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward Muransky bought 6,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $80,523.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,697.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,249 shares of company stock worth $296,049. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMNB. Raymond James cut shares of Farmers National Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Farmers National Banc stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $316.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.94. Farmers National Banc Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.30 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

