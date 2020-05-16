Franklin Myers Acquires 3,500 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Chairman Franklin Myers bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.75 per share, with a total value of $104,125.00.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.13. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

